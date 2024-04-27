DC vs MI Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Probable Playing XIs (subject to change)

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c)(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Delhi and Mumbai have clashed 34 times in the IPL so far. DC have won 15 and MI 19.

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted only 2 IPL game this year so far. In total, 909 runs were scored in 79.1 overs. The pitch is expected to offer similar advantages to batters. Expect big scores.

Fantasy XI Prediction

DC Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw for his consistent opening knocks, Rishabh Pant for his explosive batting and wicket-keeping skills.

DC Bowlers: Axar Patel for his all-round abilities, Anrich Nortje for his express pace.

MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma for his experience, Suryakumar Yadav for his big-hitting prowess.

MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah for his swing bowling expertise, Piyush Chawla for his wicket-taking spin.

A Battle for Supremacy Unfolds!

This match is expected to be a high-scoring thriller. DC's strong batting lineup will be challenged by MI's potent bowling attack. The team that handles the pressure effectively and executes their plans with precision will take a giant leap forward in the IPL race.

