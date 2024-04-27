DC vs MI Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c)(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
Delhi and Mumbai have clashed 34 times in the IPL so far. DC have won 15 and MI 19.
Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted only 2 IPL game this year so far. In total, 909 runs were scored in 79.1 overs. The pitch is expected to offer similar advantages to batters. Expect big scores.
DC Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw for his consistent opening knocks, Rishabh Pant for his explosive batting and wicket-keeping skills.
DC Bowlers: Axar Patel for his all-round abilities, Anrich Nortje for his express pace.
MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma for his experience, Suryakumar Yadav for his big-hitting prowess.
MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah for his swing bowling expertise, Piyush Chawla for his wicket-taking spin.
This match is expected to be a high-scoring thriller. DC's strong batting lineup will be challenged by MI's potent bowling attack. The team that handles the pressure effectively and executes their plans with precision will take a giant leap forward in the IPL race.