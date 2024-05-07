DC vs RR Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
DC: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.
Delhi and Rajasthan have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. DC has won 13 and Rajasthan 15.
DC Batsmen: Jake Fraser-McGurk for his aggressive opening knocks. Rishabh Pant for his wicket-keeping and batting skills.
DC Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed for his express pace, Axar Patel for his all-round abilities.
RR Batsmen: Jos Buttler for his destructive opening pyrotechnics, Riyan Parag for his anchoring role in the middle order.
RR Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal for his wicket-taking prowess, Avesh Khan for his express pace.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium has short boundaries. The pitch offers a lot of scoring opportunities to the batters.
This match promises to be a well-contested battle. DC's strong batting lineup will be challenged by RR's potent bowling attack. The team that handles pressure effectively and executes their strategies with precision will have a significant advantage.