DC vs SRH Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Mayank Markandea
In their IPL history, Delhi and Hyderabad have faced each other in 23 matches. Delhi has emerged victorious 11 times, while SRH has won 12 matches.
The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, once known for being slow and low, underwent transformation ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They are now more batter-friendly and have witnessed several high-scoring games.
DC: David Warner for his explosive opening knocks, Rishabh Pant for his big-hitting potential, Mukesh Kumar for his wicket-taking abilities with the pace attack. Axar Patel for his all-round contributions.
SRH: Mayank Agarwal for his consistent batting at the top, Pat Cummins for his experience and captaincy, Umran Malik for his express pace, Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his swing bowling expertise.
This match promises to be a high-pressure encounter. DC's batting firepower will be tested by SRH's potent bowling attack. The team that handles the pressure better and executes their plans with precision will emerge victorious in this battle for survival.