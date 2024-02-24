Differences between King Cobra and Indian Cobra

Pratidin Bureau
The largest venomous snake in the world, reaching lengths of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters) and weighing up to 20 pounds (9 kg).
Smaller in comparison, with an average length of 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 1.8 meters) and weighing around 3 to 5 pounds (1.4 to 2.3 kg).
While its venom is less potent than some other cobras (like the Indian Cobra), it delivers a much larger dose due to its larger fangs. A single bite can kill an adult human.
Has more potent venom than the King Cobra, but injects a smaller amount. However, its venom is still strong enough to be fatal to humans if left untreated.
Prefers dense forests, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Western Ghats of India.
Found in a wider range of habitats, including grasslands, farmlands, and even urban areas, throughout the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.
Primarily a solitary snake, known for its aggressive behavior when threatened. They are also the only cobra species that builds nests for their eggs.
Often found near water sources, and is known for its characteristic "hood" display when threatened. They are also known to be more shy and avoid confrontation when possible.