Disha Patani's recognisable throwback pics: A look at her transformation over the years

Pratidin Bureau
Disha has often shared her old pictures on Instagram
Disha Patani started as a model and she did her first photoshoot at the age of 17
This is Disha in her modeling days. Simple unrecognisable, isn't it?
Disha worked in several ad films and did modeling before making her acting debut
Disha Patani during her struggling days
Disha Patani made her debut in 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer, and in 2016 she ventured into Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Disha has certainly evolved over the years
More than films, Disha's dedication to fitness is what makes the headlines