Diwali Delights: Sweet, Savory Treats for the Festival of Lights.

Soft, melt-in-your-mouth milk solids soaked in a fragrant rose-flavored sugar syrup.
Sweet, round confections made from various ingredients like chickpea flour, semolina, or nuts.
Deep-fried, crispy spirals soaked in a sweet sugar syrup.
A rich, fudgy milk-based sweet flavored with nuts, spices, and saffron.
A sweet pudding made from various ingredients like semolina, carrots, or lentils.
Triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and other vegetables.
Fritters made from various vegetables, like onions, potatoes, or spinach, coated in a chickpea flour batter and deep-fried.
Puffed bread filled with a spicy potato filling.
Chickpea curry served with fried bread.
Fragrant rice dish layered with meat, vegetables, and spices.