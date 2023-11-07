Diwali Delights: Sweet, Savory Treats for the Festival of Lights.

Pratidin Bureau

1. Gulab Jamun

Soft, melt-in-your-mouth milk solids soaked in a fragrant rose-flavored sugar syrup.

Gulab Jamun | Image: Google

2. Ladoo

Sweet, round confections made from various ingredients like chickpea flour, semolina, or nuts.

Ladoo | Image: Google

3. Jalebi

Deep-fried, crispy spirals soaked in a sweet sugar syrup.

Jalebi | Image: Google

4. Barfi

A rich, fudgy milk-based sweet flavored with nuts, spices, and saffron.

Barfi | Image: Google

5. Halwa

A sweet pudding made from various ingredients like semolina, carrots, or lentils.

Halwa | Image: Google

6. Samosa

Triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and other vegetables.

Samosa | Image: Google

7. Pakora

Fritters made from various vegetables, like onions, potatoes, or spinach, coated in a chickpea flour batter and deep-fried.

Pakora | Image: Google

8. Kachori

Puffed bread filled with a spicy potato filling.

Kachori | Image: Google

9. Chole Bhature

Chickpea curry served with fried bread.

Chole Bhature | Image: Google

10. Biryani

Fragrant rice dish layered with meat, vegetables, and spices.

Biryani | Image: Google