Exhilarating Whitewater Rafting Destinations

Pratidin Bureau

Pacuare River, Costa Rica

This scenic river winds through Costa Rican rainforest, with opportunities to see wildlife like toucans and monkeys alongside the thrilling rapids.

Colorado River, Grand Canyon, USA

A classic rafting trip, the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon provides stunning scenery, big rapids, and the chance to camp under starry skies.

Futaleufú River, Chile

For a truly unique experience, head to Patagonia to raft the Futaleufú River's turquoise waters.

Zambezi River, Zimbabwe/Zambia

Nicknamed the "River of Life," the Zambezi is home to some of Africa's most intense whitewater, with huge rapids and the chance to see wildlife like hippos and crocodiles.

Karnali River, Nepal

This remote river in the Himalayas offers challenging whitewater alongside stunning mountain views.

Gauley River, West Virginia, USA

This man-made whitewater course offers a short but intense rafting experience, with big drops and challenging rapids.

Tully River, Queensland, Australia

Tully River boasts some of Australia's most exciting whitewater, with a mix of big drops, challenging rapids, and calm stretches.

Rio Grande, Between Texas, USA and Coahuila, Mexico

The Rio Grande offers a scenic and historic rafting trip, with the chance to see ancient rock art and experience the beauty of the Chihuahuan Desert.

Indus River, Ladakh, India

The Indus River cuts through the Himalayas, offering a challenging and remote rafting experience with stunning mountain views.

