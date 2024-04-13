Exhilarating Whitewater Rafting Destinations

Pratidin Bureau
This scenic river winds through Costa Rican rainforest, with opportunities to see wildlife like toucans and monkeys alongside the thrilling rapids.
A classic rafting trip, the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon provides stunning scenery, big rapids, and the chance to camp under starry skies.
For a truly unique experience, head to Patagonia to raft the Futaleufú River's turquoise waters.
Nicknamed the "River of Life," the Zambezi is home to some of Africa's most intense whitewater, with huge rapids and the chance to see wildlife like hippos and crocodiles.
This remote river in the Himalayas offers challenging whitewater alongside stunning mountain views.
This man-made whitewater course offers a short but intense rafting experience, with big drops and challenging rapids.
Tully River boasts some of Australia's most exciting whitewater, with a mix of big drops, challenging rapids, and calm stretches.
The Rio Grande offers a scenic and historic rafting trip, with the chance to see ancient rock art and experience the beauty of the Chihuahuan Desert.
The Indus River cuts through the Himalayas, offering a challenging and remote rafting experience with stunning mountain views.