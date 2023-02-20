Uncover the Most Interesting Extinct Animals in History

Pratidin Bureau

There have been many fascinating and unusual animals that have gone extinct throughout history. Here are ten of the most interesting extinct animals:

Archaeopteryx

A bird-like dinosaur with wings and feathers that lived during the Late Jurassic period.

Megalodon

A giant shark with teeth that could be up to seven inches long, that lived during the Cenozoic era.

Glyptodon

An armored mammal with a large, domed shell that lived in South America during the Pleistocene epoch.

Haast's Eagle

A large, predatory bird with a wingspan of over nine feet that lived in New Zealand.

Thylacosmilus

A saber-toothed marsupial with long, curved canine teeth and a powerful bite that lived in South America during the Pleistocene epoch.

Titanoboa

A giant snake that lived during the Paleocene epoch, growing up to 50 feet in length and over a ton in weight.

Woolly Rhinoceros

A large, hairy mammal with an elongated horn that lived during the Ice Age, adapted to living in cold environments.

Paraceratherium

A large, extinct mammal with a height of over 18 feet that lived during the Oligocene epoch.

Andrewsarchus

A large, carnivorous mammal with a massive skull and powerful jaws that lived during the Eocene epoch.

Deinotherium

A prehistoric elephant with long, curved tusks that pointed downwards that lived during the Miocene and Pliocene epochs, adapted to feeding on vegetation that grew close to the ground.