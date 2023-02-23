10 Most Famous Statues in the World

Pratidin Bureau
Located in New York, USA, this statue is a symbol of freedom and democracy. It stands at 151 feet tall and was a gift from France to the United States.
Located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this statue of Jesus Christ stands at 98 feet tall and is one of the most recognized landmarks in the world.
Located in Egypt, this statue of a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of a human stands at 66 feet tall and is believed to have been built over 4,500 years ago.
This statue, which depicted the Greek Titan Helios, stood at the entrance of the harbor of Rhodes, Greece. It was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World but was destroyed in an earthquake in 226 BC.
These ancient statues, located on Easter Island in Chile, were built by the Rapa Nui people between the 13th and 16th centuries. The tallest Moai stands at 33 feet tall.
Located in Xi'an, China, this collection of statues depicts the army of the first emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang. The statues were discovered in 1974 and are over 2,000 years old.
Located in Copenhagen, Denmark, this bronze statue is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. It stands at just over 4 feet tall and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Denmark.
This marble statue by Italian artist Michelangelo depicts the biblical hero David. It stands at 17 feet tall and is located in Florence, Italy.
This bronze statue by French artist Auguste Rodin depicts a man deep in thought. It stands at just over 6 feet tall and is located in Paris, France.
This statue, located in Sichuan, China, is the largest Buddha statue in the world. It stands at 233 feet tall and was built between 713 and 803 AD.