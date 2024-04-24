Fastest centuries in IPL 2023

Pratidin Bureau

Virat Kohli's 100 came off 63 balls and included 12 fours and 4 sixes

Fastest centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google

Punjab Kings' batter Prabhsimran singh achieved a remarkable feat by scoring his maiden Indian Premier league century in just 61 deliveries.

GT's Shubman Gill smashed his maiden IPL century in just 56 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH's Harry Brook hit a 100 in 55 balls. He was the first player to score a century in IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden IPL century in just 53 balls against Mumbai Indias.

KKR's Venkatesh Iyer and MI's Suryakumar Yadav hold the record for the fastest century in 49 balls.

Cameron Green raced to his fifty in just 20 balls. He then used another 27 balls to bring up his maiden IPL hundred in Mumbai Indias' must-win game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

