Fastest Indian bowlers of all time ft. Mayank Yadav

Pratidin Bureau
The young tearaway from Jammu and Kashmir currently holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled by an Indian bowler, reaching a fiery 157 kmph during the 2022 IPL season. Malik has consistently troubled batsmen with his raw pace and is seen as a future spearhead for the Indian bowling attack.
The latest entrant to the fast lane, Mayank Yadav has impressed everyone with his express pace in the 2024 IPL season. He clocked an impressive 156.7 kmph during a match, and with his ability to consistently deliver at high speeds, he is definitely a name to watch out for in the future.
The left-arm swing bowler from Baroda was a genuine pace threat in his prime. Pathan's ability to swing the new ball at high pace made him a nightmare for many batsmen. He clocked a fiery 153.7 kmph delivery in 2007.
The Bengal pacer is known for his aggressive bowling style and his ability to generate swing and seam movement. Shami has consistently troubled batsmen with his pace and accuracy, and his fastest delivery was recorded at 153.3 kmph in 2014.
While not the outright fastest, Jasprit Bumrah's ability to combine pace with accuracy and swing makes him one of the most lethal bowlers in the world today. Bumrah's fastest delivery came in at 153.26 kmph during a Test match against Australia in 2018.