Most Successful & Influential Female Bodybuilders of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
A former Miss Olympia winner and one of the first prominent female bodybuilders, McLish helped pave the way for the sport's mainstream acceptance.
Another pioneer of female bodybuilding, Lyon won the first-ever women's world bodybuilding championship in 1979.
With six consecutive Ms. Olympia titles from 1984-1989, Everson is one of the most successful female bodybuilders of all time.
With eight Ms. Olympia titles to her name, Murray dominated the sport in the 1990s and is widely considered one of the greatest female bodybuilders ever.
With ten Ms. Olympia titles, Kyle holds the record for the most wins in the competition's history.
A German bodybuilder, Langer won numerous titles in the 1980s and is regarded as one of the most aesthetically pleasing female bodybuilders of all time.
A former powerlifter and bodybuilder, Francis was one of the first women to compete in male-dominated powerlifting competitions before transitioning to bodybuilding and winning numerous titles.
A former Ms. Olympia winner, Dunlap was known for her balance and symmetry, and helped usher in a new era of more feminine bodybuilding aesthetics in the 1980s.
A Dutch bodybuilder, Bergmann won the Ms. Olympia competition in 2001 and is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential female bodybuilders of all time.
With a successful competitive career spanning over two decades, Pariso is one of the most enduring and accomplished female bodybuilders in history, having won numerous titles and accolades.