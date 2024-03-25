Flowers that change colours

Pratidin Bureau
This beautiful flowering shrub produces white flowers in the morning that gradually change to shades of pink throughout the day, eventually turning a deep red by evening.
The vibrant colors of hydrangeas (blue, pink, purple) are not caused by pigments, but by the presence of aluminum in the soil. More acidic soil allows aluminum to be absorbed by the plant, resulting in blue flowers.
The colorful bracts (modified leaves) of bougainvillea plants often mistaken for petals come in a wide range of colors, including pink, purple, orange, red, and white. Bougainvillea bracts may change color slightly as they mature.
These vining plants unfurl vibrant blue or purple flowers each morning, and then change to a paler shade of pink or purple in the afternoon before wilting in the evening.
This aquatic perennial produces large, fragrant flowers that change color over several days. The flowers typically open pink and gradually change to white or pale yellow as they mature.