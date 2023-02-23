Discover the Vibrant and Diverse Folk Dances of India

Pratidin Bureau
This lively dance form originates from the state of Punjab and is performed by men. It is typically performed during harvest festivals.
This is a traditional dance form of Gujarat and is performed by both men and women during Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Garba involves circular movements and is performed with dandiyas (decorated sticks).
This is a folk dance from the state of Assam and is performed during the Bihu festival, which marks the beginning of the harvest season.
This is a classical dance form from the state of Kerala and is known for its elaborate costumes and makeup.
This is a martial arts-inspired dance form that is popular in the states of Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.
This is a traditional dance form of Rajasthan and is performed by women.
This is a folk dance form from the state of Maharashtra and is performed by women.