10 Food That You Should Not Store In Refrigerators

Pratidin Bureau

Bananas

Cold temperatures can cause the skin of bananas to turn black and make the flesh inside mushy.

Potatoes

Potatoes should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause the starch in the potatoes to convert to sugar, resulting in a sweeter taste

Onions

Onions should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause them to become soft and spoil faster. It is best to store onions in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated place, such as a pantry or cupboard.

Garlic

Like onions, garlic should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause it to become soft and spoil faster. It is best to store garlic in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated place, such as a pantry or cupboard.

Nuts

Nuts should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause them to become rancid faster.

Honey

Honey does not need to be refrigerated, as it has a low water content that makes it resistant to spoilage

Watermelon

Watermelon should not be stored in the refrigerator until they are cut, as the cold temperature can cause them to lose flavor and become mushy.

Bread

Storing bread in the refrigerator can cause it to become hard and stale faster. It is best to store bread at room temperature in a bread box or on the counter.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause them to lose flavor and become mealy. It is best to store tomatoes at room temperature, out of direct sunlight.

Mangoes

Mangoes should not be kept in the refrigerator because they can lose their flavor and texture when exposed to cold temperatures. Mangoes are best stored at room temperature.

