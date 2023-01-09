10 Food That You Should Not Store In Refrigerators

Pratidin Bureau
Cold temperatures can cause the skin of bananas to turn black and make the flesh inside mushy.
Potatoes should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause the starch in the potatoes to convert to sugar, resulting in a sweeter taste
Onions should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause them to become soft and spoil faster. It is best to store onions in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated place, such as a pantry or cupboard.
Like onions, garlic should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause it to become soft and spoil faster. It is best to store garlic in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated place, such as a pantry or cupboard.
Nuts should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause them to become rancid faster.
Honey does not need to be refrigerated, as it has a low water content that makes it resistant to spoilage
Watermelon should not be stored in the refrigerator until they are cut, as the cold temperature can cause them to lose flavor and become mushy.
Storing bread in the refrigerator can cause it to become hard and stale faster. It is best to store bread at room temperature in a bread box or on the counter.
Tomatoes should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can cause them to lose flavor and become mealy. It is best to store tomatoes at room temperature, out of direct sunlight.
Mangoes should not be kept in the refrigerator because they can lose their flavor and texture when exposed to cold temperatures. Mangoes are best stored at room temperature.