‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54. Everything we know

Pratidin Bureau
Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing Chandler Bing on the sitcom "Friends," was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday.
First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman confirmed that a death investigation was underway for a male in his 50s, but did not confirm Perry's name.
Perry was best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
He battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.
In 2018, Perry experienced health problems including a burst colon due to his drug usage, which required multiple surgeries and the use of a colostomy bag for months after.
In his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," published last year, Perry described going through detox dozens of times, and spending millions of dollars in repeated attempts to get sober.
Perry dedicated the book to "all of the sufferers out there," and wrote in the prologue: "I should be dead."
TMZ, which first reported the news Saturday, said that no drugs were found at the scene. The celebrity news outlet said Perry was found by his assistant, who called 911.