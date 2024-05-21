From DDLJ to Sholay 5 longest running bollywood films in theatres

Pratidin Bureau

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) - STILL RUNNING!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic love story continues to win hearts at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre - that's 28 years and counting! Can you believe it?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge | Image: Google

2. Sholay (1975) - 5 Years

This action-packed tale of revenge featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra had audiences glued to their seats for over 5 years!

Sholay | Image: Google

3. Mughal-e-Azam (1960) - 3 Years

This epic historical romance captured the Mughal era's grandeur and kept hearts fluttering for 3 years at Maratha Mandir.

Mughal-e-Azam | Image: Google

4. Barsaat (1949) - 2 Years

This classic romance by Raj Kapoor had audiences falling in love with the magic of cinema for a cool 2 years!

Barsaat | Image: Google

5. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) - 50 Weeks

Salman Khan's charming performance and the timeless love story kept this film running strong for a whopping 50 weeks!

Maine Pyar Kiya | Image: Google