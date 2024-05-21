From DDLJ to Sholay 5 longest running bollywood films in theatres

Pratidin Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic love story continues to win hearts at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre - that's 28 years and counting! Can you believe it?
This action-packed tale of revenge featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra had audiences glued to their seats for over 5 years!
This epic historical romance captured the Mughal era's grandeur and kept hearts fluttering for 3 years at Maratha Mandir.
This classic romance by Raj Kapoor had audiences falling in love with the magic of cinema for a cool 2 years!
Salman Khan's charming performance and the timeless love story kept this film running strong for a whopping 50 weeks!