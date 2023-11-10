Green crackers in Diwali

Pratidin Time
1.SAFAL (Safe Minimum Aluminium)
SAFAL crackers are made with less aluminium and more magnesium, which reduces the release of harmful pollutants into the air
2.SWAS (Safe Water Releaser)
SWAS crackers release water vapor into the air, which helps to reduce particulate matter pollution. They also have a lower noise level than traditional crackers.
3.STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker)
STAR crackers use a thermite reaction to produce light, which reduces the release of hazardous chemicals into the air. They also have a lower noise level than traditional crackers.
4.Chakri
Chakri crackers are a type of spin-around cracker that produces sparks and a whistling sound. They are made with less aluminium and more magnesium, which reduces the release of harmful pollutants into the air.
5.Anar
Anar crackers are a type of flowerpot cracker that produces a shower of sparks when lit. They are made with less aluminium and more magnesium, which reduces the release of harmful pollutants into the air.