GT vs DC Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Gujarat and Delhi have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. GT have won 2 matches while DC have won 1.
GT: After a recent dip in form, GT will be looking to regain their winning momentum and solidify their position in the top half of the table.
DC: DC are in a precarious position, languishing at the bottom of the table. A win is crucial to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is expected to give equal assistance to batters and bowlers. It has a slow pitch. It features two types of pitch: black and red.
GT: Shubman Gill for his consistent opening knocks, David Miller for his big-hitting potential, Rashid Khan for his wicket-taking leg-spin. Consider Mohit Sharma for his pace and swing bowling at home)
DC: David Warner for his explosive batting at the top, Prithvi Shaw for his early onslaught, Axar Patel for his all-round value. Consider Kuldeep Yadav if he plays and spins a web.
This match is a must-watch for IPL fans! GT will be looking to defend their title and silence their critics, while DC will be fighting for their playoff lives. The team that adapts better to the batting-friendly conditions and handles the pressure of the situation will take a giant leap towards achieving their goals.