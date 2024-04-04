GT vs PBKS Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

GT and PBKS met only three times in the 2023 season, with GT winning two and PBKS winning one.

GT: The champions will be high on confidence after their opening wins. Their batting, with the likes of Shubman Gill and David Miller, is strong. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma, is a potent mix of spin and pace.

PBKS: After a disappointing loss, PBKS will be eager to bounce back. Their batting lineup boasts explosive players like Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone. Their bowling attack, with Kagiso Rabada leading the pace, needs to click.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known for its batting-friendly surface that can slow down later in the innings, assisting spinners.

Fantasy XI Prediction GT: Shubman Gill for his consistent batting, Rashid Khan for his wicket-taking abilities, Mohit Sharma for his pace attack. (Consider Umesh Yadav if he bowls)

Fantasy XI Prediction PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan for his experience, Liam Livingstone for his big-hitting potential, Kagiso Rabada for his wicket-taking prowess. (Consider Rahul Chahar if the pitch assists spin)

The Verdict: A Close Contest on the Cards!

This match promises to be a tight battle. GT will be favorites with their winning momentum and well-balanced squad. However, PBKS cannot be taken lightly, especially with their explosive batting.

