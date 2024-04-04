GT vs PBKS Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
Fantasy XI Prediction GT: Shubman Gill for his consistent batting, Rashid Khan for his wicket-taking abilities, Mohit Sharma for his pace attack. (Consider Umesh Yadav if he bowls)
Fantasy XI Prediction PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan for his experience, Liam Livingstone for his big-hitting potential, Kagiso Rabada for his wicket-taking prowess. (Consider Rahul Chahar if the pitch assists spin)
This match promises to be a tight battle. GT will be favorites with their winning momentum and well-balanced squad. However, PBKS cannot be taken lightly, especially with their explosive batting.