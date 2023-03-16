H3N2 Virus: Symptoms and Prevention

Pratidin Bureau
There has been a surge in H3N2 influenza virus cases across India, with several states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Assam and Odisha reporting cases of the viral infection.
H3N2 is a subtype of the influenza A virus. It is a strain of the flu that can cause illness in humans, as well as in some animals.
Symptoms of H3N2 infection can vary from person to person, but typically include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and nasal congestion.
H3N2 can affect people of all ages, but it is especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.
The best way to prevent H3N2 infection is to get vaccinated against the flu each year. The flu vaccine is designed to protect against the strains of the virus that are expected to be most common during the flu season.
In addition to vaccination, other preventive measures include washing your hands frequently, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and staying home if you are feeling unwell.