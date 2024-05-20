Hardik Pandya's IPL salary over the years

Pratidin Bureau
Hardik Pandya's IPL salary has seen a significant rise throughout his career. Here's a breakdown by year:
2015-2017 (Mumbai Indians): ₹10 Lakh (per season)
2018-2021 (Mumbai Indians): ₹11 Crore (per season)
2022-2023 (Gujarat Titans): ₹15 Crore (per season)
2024 (Mumbai Indians): ₹15 Crore (as of now)
We can see a jump in his salary after the 2017 season, reflecting his growing impact as a valuable all-rounder. His recent return to Mumbai Indians for the 2024 season maintains his top-bracket salary.