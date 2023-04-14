Harry Potter Series: Revisiting Hogwarts | PART 2

Ron Weasley

Ron’s loyalty towards his friends is heartwarming and plays an important role in the franchise, apart from being a comic relief. He has shown bravery despite his insecurities by putting himself in harm’s way multiple times to save his friends. He is the symbol of the everyday hero and represents the ordinary and relatable character aspect in the wizarding world. Also cunning at times, Ron proved to be resourceful character as the story progressed.