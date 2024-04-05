Haunted Places To Visit In New Orleans

Pratidin Bureau

LaLaurie Mansion

This infamous mansion is said to be haunted by the souls of slaves who were tortured and murdered by its former owner, Madame LaLaurie.

Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1

This historic cemetery is one of the most popular tourist attractions in New Orleans, and it's also said to be one of the most haunted places in the city.

The Mortuary (Flanagan's Pub)

This building was once a morgue, and it's said to be haunted by the spirits of those who died there.

The Audubon Bookstore

This bookstore is located in a building that was once a funeral home, and it's said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died there.

The Sultan's Palace

This opulent mansion was once a popular gambling den, and it's said to be haunted by the ghosts of those who lost fortunes there.

The French Quarter

The entire French Quarter is said to be haunted by the ghosts of its colorful past.

The St. Germain House

This historic mansion is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who died there of yellow fever.

The Pythian Opera House

This grand theater was once a popular performance venue, and it's said to be haunted by the ghost of a young actress who died there in a fire.

Muriel's Jackson Square

This restaurant is located in a building that was once a convent, and it's said to be haunted by the ghosts of nuns.

