Haunted Places To Visit In New Orleans

This infamous mansion is said to be haunted by the souls of slaves who were tortured and murdered by its former owner, Madame LaLaurie.
This historic cemetery is one of the most popular tourist attractions in New Orleans, and it's also said to be one of the most haunted places in the city.
This building was once a morgue, and it's said to be haunted by the spirits of those who died there.
This bookstore is located in a building that was once a funeral home, and it's said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died there.
This opulent mansion was once a popular gambling den, and it's said to be haunted by the ghosts of those who lost fortunes there.
The entire French Quarter is said to be haunted by the ghosts of its colorful past.
This historic mansion is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who died there of yellow fever.
This grand theater was once a popular performance venue, and it's said to be haunted by the ghost of a young actress who died there in a fire.
This restaurant is located in a building that was once a convent, and it's said to be haunted by the ghosts of nuns.