Health benefits of Hazelnut

Full of Nutrients

Hazelnuts are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. One ounce (28 grams) of hazelnuts contains a good amount of protein, fiber, vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, copper, and thiamine .

May Aid Digestion

Hazelnuts contain dietary fiber, which is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system. Fiber helps to keep you regular and can alsopromote the growth of good gut bacteria .

May Help with Weight Management

Some studies suggest that eating nuts, including hazelnuts, may help people feel more full and satisfied, which could lead to reduced calorie intake and weight management .

Rich in Antioxidants

Hazelnuts are a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage. Antioxidants may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer .

May Help Lower Cholesterol

Hazelnuts may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels. This can improve your overall heart health .

May Improve Blood Sugar Control

Hazelnuts may help improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control. This is beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes .

May Reduce Inflammation

Some research suggests that hazelnuts may help reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is a major factor in many chronic diseases .

May Improve Sperm Count

One study found that men who ate a hazelnut-enriched diet for three months had a significant increase in sperm count .

