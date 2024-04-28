Health benefits of Hazelnut

Pratidin Bureau
Hazelnuts are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. One ounce (28 grams) of hazelnuts contains a good amount of protein, fiber, vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, copper, and thiamine .Image: Google
Hazelnuts contain dietary fiber, which is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system. Fiber helps to keep you regular and can alsopromote the growth of good gut bacteria .
Some studies suggest that eating nuts, including hazelnuts, may help people feel more full and satisfied, which could lead to reduced calorie intake and weight management .
Hazelnuts are a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage. Antioxidants may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer .
Hazelnuts may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels. This can improve your overall heart health .
Hazelnuts may help improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control. This is beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes .
Some research suggests that hazelnuts may help reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is a major factor in many chronic diseases .
One study found that men who ate a hazelnut-enriched diet for three months had a significant increase in sperm count .