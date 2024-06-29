Heartbreak or Glory: Unbeaten India and South Africa Clash in T20 World Cup Final

IND vs SA: Weather Report

Thunderstorms and rain started in Bridgetown, Barbados early this morning. AccuWeather forecasts a dry spell from 9 AM for four hours, with rain expected to return around 1 PM but clearing up quickly. There's a chance of rain between 33% and 56% from 8 PM to 11 PM.

A reserve day is set aside in case rain disrupts the match, though rain is also expected on June 30th.

