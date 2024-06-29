Heartbreak or Glory: Unbeaten India and South Africa Clash in T20 World Cup Final

Pratidin Time
Rohit Sharma vs Aiden Makram
India and South Africa, both unbeaten, will face off in the men’s T20 World Cup final at Barbados' Kensington Oval this Saturday. India seeks to end an 11-year trophy drought, while South Africa aims for its first men’s World Cup title in limited-overs formats.
Rohit Sharma
The Indian captain has had a varied beginning to the tournament but has hit his stride at a critical moment. Having scored 248 runs in 7 matches, he is anticipated to be a dependable option for the final showdown.
Jasprit Bumrah
India's main bowling weapon has met expectations, taking 13 wickets across 7 matches. His economical bowling and knack for dismissing key batsmen underline his importance to the team.
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock has bounced back from a sluggish start to the tournament. With 204 runs in 8 matches, his proficiency in seizing opportunities with the new ball and scoring briskly on this pitch marks him as a pivotal player to keep an eye on during the final.
Keshav Maharaj
Keshav Maharaj has been South Africa’s primary spinner in this World Cup. His precise length control and adept use of crosswinds to manipulate ball drift have yielded nine wickets at an economy rate of approximately six runs per over, all of which have come from right-handed batsmen.
Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup
India and South Africa have faced each other six times in the T20 World Cup, with India winning four of those encounters. However, in their most recent T20 World Cup clash, South Africa emerged as the victors.
IND vs SA: Pitch report
Kensington Oval is renowned for its favorable conditions for fast bowlers. Pacers have taken 59 wickets at this venue with an economy rate of 7.88 and an average of 20.22.
IND vs SA: Weather Report
Thunderstorms and rain started in Bridgetown, Barbados early this morning. AccuWeather forecasts a dry spell from 9 AM for four hours, with rain expected to return around 1 PM but clearing up quickly. There's a chance of rain between 33% and 56% from 8 PM to 11 PM.
A reserve day is set aside in case rain disrupts the match, though rain is also expected on June 30th.