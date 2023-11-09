Here are some of the exciting new releases coming to Disney+ Hotstar in November 2023

Pratidin Bureau

1. Koffee With Karan Season 8

The popular celebrity chat show returns with another season of candid conversations and revelations.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 | Image: Google

2. Mansion 24

A mysterious mansion filled with secrets and surprises opens its doors to a group of unsuspecting guests.

Mansion 24 | Image: Google

3. Sultan of Delhi

A historical drama set in the 16th century, chronicling the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire.

Sultan of Delhi | Image: Google

4. Loki Season 2 - New Episodes

The God of Mischief continues his adventures in time and space, facing new challenges and uncovering secrets about his past.

Loki Season 2 - New Episodes | Image: Google

5. Haunted Mansion

A spooky comedy-adventure based on the classic Disney Parks attraction.

Haunted Mansion | Image: Google

6. The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse and his friends embark on more hilarious and heartwarming adventures.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | Image: Google

7. Aarya Season 3

The award-winning crime drama returns with Aarya facing new threats and enemies.

Aarya Season 3 | Image: Google

8. Apurva

A gripping thriller starring Tara Sutaria as an ordinary woman thrust into extraordinary circumstances.

Apurva | Image: Google

9. Marvel's 616

A new documentary series exploring the diverse characters and storylines of the Marvel Universe.

Marvel's 616 | Image: Google

10. Inside Pixar

A behind-the-scenes look at the creative process at Pixar Animation Studios.

Inside Pixar | Image: Google

11. His Dark Materials: Season 2

Lyra Belacqua continues her journey through parallel worlds, facing new dangers and uncovering the secrets of Dust.

His Dark Materials: Season 2 | Image: Google

13. Big Sky: Season 1

A mystery drama set in Montana, following the investigation of a kidnapped couple.

Big Sky: Season 1 | Image: Google

14. The Undoing: Limited Series Finale

The gripping limited series concludes with a shocking revelation.

The Undoing: Limited Series Finale | Image: Google