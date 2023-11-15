Here are the top 10 spy series to binge on Netflix

Pratidin Time
This pulse-pounding thrill ride follows a former CIA agent who is forced back into action when his former boss is murdered.
This British mini-series stars Daredevil’s Charlie Cox, who plays an MI6 agent framed for treason.
Based on the true story of Eli Cohen, this series follows a Mossad agent who infiltrates the Syrian government in the 1960s.
This Israeli series tells the story of a special forces unit that infiltrates Palestinian territories
This Indian series stars Emraan Hashmi as a former spy who is pulled back into action to rescue a kidnapped Indian spy.
This series follows a young CIA lawyer who gets in way over his head when he is recruited by the agency.
This BBC series stars Tom Hiddleston as a hotel employee who is recruited by MI6 to infiltrate an arms dealer’s organization.
This Australian series tells the story of a joint intelligence operation between Australia and the United States.
This series follows a Russian assassin who is forced to confront her past when she is awakened in a new identity.
This Swedish series follows a police officer who infiltrates a terrorist organization. So, there you have it - the top 10 spy series to binge on Netflix. Happy streaming!