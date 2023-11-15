Here are the top 10 spy series to binge on Netflix

Pratidin Time

1.The Night Agent (2023)

This pulse-pounding thrill ride follows a former CIA agent who is forced back into action when his former boss is murdered.

2.Treason (2022)

 This British mini-series stars Daredevil’s Charlie Cox, who plays an MI6 agent framed for treason.

3.The Spy (2019)

Based on the true story of Eli Cohen, this series follows a Mossad agent who infiltrates the Syrian government in the 1960s.

4.Fauda (2015)

This Israeli series tells the story of a special forces unit that infiltrates Palestinian territories

5.Bard of Blood (2019)

This Indian series stars Emraan Hashmi as a former spy who is pulled back into action to rescue a kidnapped Indian spy.

6.The Recruit (2022)

This series follows a young CIA lawyer who gets in way over his head when he is recruited by the agency.

7.The Night Manager (2016)

This BBC series stars Tom Hiddleston as a hotel employee who is recruited by MI6 to infiltrate an arms dealer’s organization.

8.Pine Gap (2018)

This Australian series tells the story of a joint intelligence operation between Australia and the United States.

9.In From the Cold (2022)

This series follows a Russian assassin who is forced to confront her past when she is awakened in a new identity.

10.Caliphate (2020)

This Swedish series follows a police officer who infiltrates a terrorist organization. So, there you have it - the top 10 spy series to binge on Netflix. Happy streaming!

