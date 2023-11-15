Here is a list of 10 of the best time-travel movies of all time

Pratidin Time
This post-apocalyptic thriller stars Bruce Willis as a convict who is sent back in time to gather information about a deadly virus that has wiped out most of humanity.
This sequel to the original "Terminator" film follows Sarah Connor and her son John as they try to escape from the cyborg assassin sent back in time to kill them.
This comedy stars Bill Murray as a cynical weatherman who is trapped reliving the same day over and over again.
This classic science fiction film is based on the novel of the same name by H.G. Wells. It follows an inventor who travels to the future to see what has become of humanity.
This science fiction action film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a hitman who is sent back in time to kill his future self.
This mind-bending science fiction thriller stars Ethan Hawke as a time-traveling agent who must prevent a future terrorist attack.
This science fiction drama stars Amy Adams as a linguist who is recruited by the government to communicate with aliens who have arrived on Earth.
This science fiction action film stars John David Washington as a CIA agent who is recruited to participate in a dangerous mission that involves time travel.
This cult classic science fiction thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a teenager who is haunted by visions of a man in a rabbit suit.
This iconic film follows Marty McFly, a teenager who accidentally travels back in time to 1955. He must find a way to get back to the future while also making sure that his parents meet and fall in love.