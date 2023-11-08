Here is a list of some of the new releases on Netflix in November 2023

Pratidin Bureau

1. Hurricane Season (November 1)

When a group of teens finds a corpse floating in a canal, the brutal reality behind the perverse crime unravels a town's hidden secrets.

2. All the Light We Cannot See (November 2)

The four-part series follows the stories of a blind French girl named Marie-Laure and a German soldier named Werner

3. BLUE EYE SAMURAI (NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION) (November 3)

An animated series co-created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, prepares for its eagerly awaited premiere.

4. The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (U.K.) (November 16)

Elizabeth Debicki reprises her role in the spine-tingling trailer for the series' closing chapter. By Anne Cohen. 

5. Selling Sunset (Season 7) (November 16)

Selling Sunset, the Netflix series that offers a tantalizing glimpse into the high-stakes world of real estate through the lens of the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles.

6. Rustin (November 17)

Rustin is a 2023 American biographical drama film directed by George C. Wolfe, from a screenplay by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, and a story by Breece about the life of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

7. Believer 2 (2023) (November 17)

A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia's largest drug organization and its.

8. NYAD (2023) (November 17)

It tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach

9. Vacaciones de verano (2023) (November 17)

Two friends have to take care of their kids for a month while trying to balance it with their temporary jobs at a luxury hotel.

10. The Tailor (Season 3) (November 17)

A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend's fiance- but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

11. Erin & Aaron (Season 1) (November 17)

A newly blended family and two polar opposite stepsiblings named Erin and Aaron who come together through music.

12. Ferry: The Series (Season 1) (November 17)

An up-and-coming drug dealer Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers) is in dire need of money.

13. Holy Family (Season 2) (November 17)

Holy Family, the series created by Manolo Caro, will be releasing season 2 on Netflix on November 17, 2023.

14. Nothing to See Here (Season 1) (November 17)

Alexis, a young blind man, moves to Mexico City to become independent from his parents and become a standup artist with the help of his best friend, Charlie, who has cerebral palsy.

15. American Symphony (November 27)

Explores a year in the life of musician Jon Batiste.

