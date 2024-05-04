Here's how Virat Kohli's IPL salary increased over the years

Pratidin Bureau
Virat Kohli joined RCB in 2008 after being picked from the Under-19 Draft for Rs 12 lakh per season.
2008-2010
During this time, Kohli earned Rs 12 lakh per season with RCB.
2011-2013
Kohli earned a whopping Rs 8.28 crore per season from IPL 2011 to 2013.
2014-2017
During this time, Kohli earned Rs 12.5 crore per season with RCB.
2018-2021
Kohli received his highest per-season fee Rs 17 crore from IPL 2018 to 2021.
2022-Present
Since IPL 2022, Kohli has been earning Rs 15 crore per season, opting for a lower fee to support RCB's budget.
Kohli's 16-years journey with RCB showcase his loyalty and dedication to the team.
Throughout the years, Kohli has achieved numerous records and milestones with RCB.