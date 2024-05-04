Here's how Virat Kohli's IPL salary increased over the years

Pratidin Bureau

Virat Kohli joined RCB in 2008 after being picked from the Under-19 Draft for Rs 12 lakh per season.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary | Image: Google

2008-2010

During this time, Kohli earned Rs 12 lakh per season with RCB.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary | Image: Google

2011-2013

Kohli earned a whopping Rs 8.28 crore per season from IPL 2011 to 2013.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary | Image: Google

2014-2017

During this time, Kohli earned Rs 12.5 crore per season with RCB.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary | Image: Google

2018-2021

Kohli received his highest per-season fee Rs 17 crore from IPL 2018 to 2021.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary | Image: Google

2022-Present

Since IPL 2022, Kohli has been earning Rs 15 crore per season, opting for a lower fee to support RCB's budget.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary | Image: Google

Kohli's 16-years journey with RCB showcase his loyalty and dedication to the team.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary | Image: Google

Throughout the years, Kohli has achieved numerous records and milestones with RCB.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary | Image: Google