Highest grossing indian films in Japan

Highlights: Starring Rajinikanth, this Tamil film became a massive hit in Japan, known as "Dancing Maharaja."
Box Office: Grossed over ₹25 crore.
Highlights: The epic sequel that concluded the Baahubali saga, featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.
Box Office: Grossed over ₹18 crore.
Highlights: Epic action film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty.
Box Office: Grossed over ₹12 crore.
Highlights: Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama about wrestling sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat.
Box Office: Grossed over ₹10 crore.
Highlights: Aamir Khan stars in this coming-of-age comedy-drama, which became a cultural phenomenon.
Box Office: Grossed over ₹8 crore.
Highlights: A satirical comedy-drama starring Aamir Khan as an alien questioning human beliefs.
Box Office: Grossed over ₹7 crore.