Highest grossing indian films in Japan

Pratidin Bureau

1. Muthu (1995)

Highlights: Starring Rajinikanth, this Tamil film became a massive hit in Japan, known as "Dancing Maharaja."

Box Office: Grossed over ₹25 crore.

Muthu | Image: Google

2. Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

Highlights: The epic sequel that concluded the Baahubali saga, featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

Box Office: Grossed over ₹18 crore.

Baahubali: The Conclusion | Image: Google

3. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Highlights: Epic action film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty.

Box Office: Grossed over ₹12 crore.

Baahubali: The Beginning | Image: Google

4. Dangal (2016)

Highlights: Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama about wrestling sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Box Office: Grossed over ₹10 crore.

Dangal | Image: Google

5. 3 Idiots (2009)

Highlights: Aamir Khan stars in this coming-of-age comedy-drama, which became a cultural phenomenon.

Box Office: Grossed over ₹8 crore.

3 Idiots | Image: Google

6. PK (2014)

Highlights: A satirical comedy-drama starring Aamir Khan as an alien questioning human beliefs.

Box Office: Grossed over ₹7 crore.

PK | Image: Google