Highest Partnerships in IPL History

Pratidin Bureau
During an IPL match in Bengaluru on May 14, 2016, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers achieved an unprecedented feat. They established an IPL record by amassing the highest partnership of 229 runs for the 2nd wicket while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Gujarat Lions.
In the list of top partnerships in the IPL, the second position is held by RCB's Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli. In 2015, they achieved a remarkable partnership of 215 runs, persisting together until the conclusion of the match. This formidable collaboration occurred during a game against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
During an IPL encounter in 2022, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock forged the most formidable partnership for the opening wicket. This remarkable feat occurred during a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosted at DY Patil Stadium. Together, they accumulated an impressive tally of 210 runs without losing their wickets for Super Giants.
On May 17, 2011, during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shaun Marsh and Adam Gilchrist, both Australian players, demonstrated an outstanding performance, forming a remarkable partnership of 206 runs for the 2nd wicket.
On 17 May 2012, a cricket match held in Delhi showcased an outstanding collaboration between Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle, resulting in an unbeaten partnership of 204 runs. This remarkable feat occurred during their stint with RCB, specifically for the second wicket
The most remarkable partnership recorded in IPL history occurred between David Warner and Naman Ojha, representing Delhi Daredevils at the time. Their collaboration yielded an unbeaten 189-run stand for the second wicket on May 10, 2012.
Batsman David Warner has once more secured a position within the top 10 highest partnerships in the IPL. This instance sees him jointly holding the record with England's Jonny Bairstow. Together, they amassed 185 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad against RCB on March 31, 2019.
On April 7, 2017, Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir joined forces in an impressive display of batting prowess, crafting an unbroken partnership of 184 runs for the opening wicket. Representing Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujrat Lions in Rajkot, the duo remained unbeaten throughout the match.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, representing Kings XI Punjab, jointly hold the distinction for the ninth highest partnership in IPL history. Their remarkable collaboration amounted to 183 runs for the opening wicket against Rajasthan Royals.
In May 2022, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway collaborated to form a remarkable opening stand, amassing 182 runs for the first wicket. This impressive partnership took place during a match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune.