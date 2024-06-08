Highest rated korean movies on imdb

Pratidin Bureau
A dark comedy thriller about the intertwining lives of a wealthy family and a poor family, highlighting class disparities.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
A man is kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years without knowing why, then released and given five days to find his captor.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Based on true events, this crime drama follows two detectives in their pursuit of a serial killer in a small Korean province.
Available On: Hulu
An elaborate plot to defraud a Japanese heiress in the 1930s turns into an unexpected love story.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
A secret agent exacts revenge on a serial killer who brutally murdered his fiancée, leading to a deadly game of cat and mouse.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
During a zombie outbreak in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
A mysterious and intense psychological thriller involving a love triangle that leads to obsession and jealousy.
Available On: Netflix