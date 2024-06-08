Highest rated korean movies on imdb

Pratidin Bureau

1. Parasite (2019) IMDb Rating: 8.6

A dark comedy thriller about the intertwining lives of a wealthy family and a poor family, highlighting class disparities.

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Parasite | Image: Google

2. Oldboy (2003) IMDb Rating: 8.4

A man is kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years without knowing why, then released and given five days to find his captor.

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Oldboy | Image: Google

3. Memories of Murder (2003) IMDb Rating: 8.1

Based on true events, this crime drama follows two detectives in their pursuit of a serial killer in a small Korean province.

Available On: Hulu

Memories of Murder | Image: Google

4. The Handmaiden (2016) IMDb Rating: 8.1

An elaborate plot to defraud a Japanese heiress in the 1930s turns into an unexpected love story.

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

The Handmaiden | Image: Google

5. I Saw the Devil (2010) IMDb Rating: 7.8

A secret agent exacts revenge on a serial killer who brutally murdered his fiancée, leading to a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

I Saw the Devil | Image: Google

6. Train to Busan (2016) IMDb Rating: 7.6

During a zombie outbreak in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Train to Busan | Image: Google

7. Burning (2018) IMDb Rating: 7.5

A mysterious and intense psychological thriller involving a love triangle that leads to obsession and jealousy.

Available On: Netflix

Burning | Image: Google