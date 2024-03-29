Highest Rated Physiological Thriller Movies Of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
(IMDb: 8.6, Rotten Tomatoes: 96%) - Considered a classic, this film explores the dark mind of Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer.
(IMDb: 8.4, Rotten Tomatoes: 99%) - Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece explores themes of obsession, scopophilia, and repressed guilt.
(IMDb: 8.6, Rotten Tomatoes: 95%) - Two detectives, one nearing retirement and the other a hothead, work together to find a serial killer who stages his murders based on the seven deadly sins.
(IMDb: 8.6, Rotten Tomatoes: 99%) - This South Korean dark comedy thriller explores the themes of wealth disparity and class struggle.
(IMDb: 8.4, Rotten Tomatoes: 94%) - This critically-acclaimed film offers a social commentary on race relations in America.