Hollywood films that crossed 100 crore in india

Pratidin Bureau
James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," smashed box office records in India. Its stunning visuals, immersive 3D experience, and captivating story resonated with audiences, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India at over 378 crore.
The Avengers assemble once more to undo Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe. This Marvel blockbuster shattered box office records globally, including in India, where it grossed over ₹373 crores.
The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. The epic battle against Thanos captivated Indian audiences, earning over ₹227 crores.
With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The multiverse storyline and return of beloved characters led to it grossing over ₹200 crores in India.
After a threat from the tiger Shere Khan forces him to flee the jungle, a man-cub named Mowgli embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the help of a panther and a bear. The film's incredible CGI and engaging story helped it gross over ₹188 crores in India.
A young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. The live-action remake of the classic animated film grossed over ₹158 crores in India, appealing to both new and old fans.
Deckard Shaw seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto and his family for his comatose brother. This high-octane action film, featuring Paul Walker's last appearance, grossed over ₹155 crores in India.