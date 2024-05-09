Hollywood movies in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has marked her presence

In The Last Legion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is featured as Mira, a fierce warrior in which allows her to display her action skills with strength and determination.

In Pink Panther 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears as the criminology expert Sonia Solandres.

In The Mistress of Soices, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of Tilo, an immigrant from India, a shopkeeper, an unusually string clairvoyant, and a chosen Mistress of Spices.

In Bride and Prejudice, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of Lalita Bakshi is a young women living in Amritsar, India with her family.

In Provoked, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of Kiranjit Ahluwalia a Punjabi women, who marries Deepak Ahluwalia in an arranged marriage and moves to Southall, UK with him to be closer to his family.

