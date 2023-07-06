Horoscope Today, July 6: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Magician - Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Things will be in your favour.

Angel Message – New beginnings

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

Aries

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 4 of cups  - Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest.

Angel Message – You need some healing  

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Moon - Emotionally you will be a little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. Health wise  be calm.

 Angel Message – Self courage is the need of the hour

Lucky Color – Yellow  

Lucky Number – 3

Gemini

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card - 8 of cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family.

Angel Message – Spread love ,light and smile in peoples life.

Lucky Color – White  

Lucky Number – 2

Cancer

LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Teamwork will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Health wise avoid overwork.

Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings

Lucky Color – Grey

Lucky Number 2

Leo

VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you to achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be great full to whatever you have. Health wise you may have pain in your hands.

Angel Message – Express your self

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

Virgo

LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The empress   - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all directions. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all.

Angel Message – Follow your passion

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

Libra

SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card - Knight of swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couple avoid discussion which will lead to an argument. You may loose some money. Healthwise control your temper. 

Angel Message – Make the best choice  

Lucky Color – White  

Lucky Number – 6

Scorpio

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Healthwise you may have back pain.

Angel Message – Discover your courage   

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 4

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 8 of Pentacles – Invest today, a great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Health wise take some rest.

Angel Message – Set your goals    

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Page of Wands-  Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards. Health wise you need to check your pressure.

Angel Message – Need more clarity in life

Lucky Color  – White

Lucky Number – 8

PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card- The Emperor  You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take a decision. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Health wise avoid injury in the leg.

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Pisces

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

{Radio Jockey in 92,7 big fm},Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

Rj Aaliya