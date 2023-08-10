Horoscope Today, August 10: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – Death – Old suffering will end and finally you'll move out from that. New things will show up. Good news from distant relatives will make you happy. Financially it’s a great day.
Angel Message – Embrace the truth
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Two of Pentacles – Don’t take any major decision today. Things will take longer time to complete. Financially you may face some issues. Don’t travel. Stay calm.
Angel Message – Be humble.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Queen of Wands – Enjoy every moment today. You may need to take some major decisions. Financially its a great week. Emotionally you will be balanced.
Angel Message – Trust yourself.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 3 of Swords – Someone will break your heart today or someone will hurt you so be careful. Don’t respond to any strangers. Avoids fights. Financially take care of your savings.
Angel Message – Release your pain.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Tower – Today something painful or some blockages will clear. You will get what you deserve. Along with that people will reveal their true colors. Avoid old patterns which cause you pain. Financially don’t take or give money to anyone.
Angel Message – Stay happy.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 37
Tarot Card – 10 of Cups – Today is an amazing day for you. Spend some time with family. New people will show up. Good news will come your way. Financially its a great day. Emotionally you will be balanced.
Angel Message – Stay happy.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot card – 9 of Wands – Travel is on the cards. New opportunities will show up. Relocate yourself in work or plan to do something new. Financially someone will ask for money from you. Emotionally you may feel a little grumpy.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 10 of Wands – Slow down you may feel emotionally very drained out. Past issues will create some problems; solve them permanently. Let go of people and past situations. Have trust in yourself.
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.
Lucky Color – Green and White
Lucky Number – 3 and 9
Tarot Card – The Emperor – You will feel very balanced today. People will take care help to solve issues in your life. Let your ego override you. Financially you will be stable. Emotionally you will be happy.
Angel Message – Live in the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – King of Cups – Balance is the key. New things will show up. Work or business will bring glory to you. Emotionally you will be happy. New people will show up.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Kinght of Pentacles – Move forward. Complete all your job or work on time. You need some rest and sleep. Be humble with others. Time to face some karmic lessons. Emotionally you will be drained out.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Today you will feel emotionally disconnected. Take some rest. Reconsider your decision. People will hurt you so face it and let them go. Stay calm.
Angel Message – Do some meditation.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant, and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love, and peace forAugust 10. You can reach me at - 6000652920.