Horoscope Today, August 11: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – Two of Cups – Today you will have amazing energy use it wisely. Long pending work will be completed and good news in the professional sector. Business in partnership will bring good luck and success.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Hermit – Today all you need is to give some rest to yourself. Reconsider all your decisions. Don’t take any new decisions. Things will be delayed. You will face obstacles in work life but stay calm its just a phase. Non-contributing people will go out of your life.
Angel Message – Stay calm and move forward.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Today be ready to face challenges in work and personal life. Third-party intervention in work will be helpful but not in relationships. Time to take your inner abilities a little more seriously.
Angel Message – Trust divine timing.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Today you are all done with drama and trauma. All you need is some rest and disconnection with everything going in and around. Balance your work and professional life. Remember avoiding problems will solve them it will make them more complicated.
Angel Message – Reclaim your powers and back to yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Strength – Use your inner strength and ability to complete all your work. You are ready to face any situation is life as a phase of discomfort is over. New work or business opportunities will show up.
Angel Message – Love yourself.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Today use your inner power to regain things. Take care of your temper and ego. Move forward in life with ease. Negative people may try to rattle you, ignore them.
Angel Message – Be humble.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Today enjoy each and every moment. This week is going to be very happy and fulfilling. New work or business opportunities will show up. Financially it's a great week.
Angel Message – Stay happy.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 5 of Wands – Today all you need to be careful and people may bring unrest in life. Control your temper and ego. You may be a victim of office politics. Don’t take any new work.
Angel Message – Listen to your heart.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 6 of Wands – Today travel is on the cards. You will be successful in any work you take. New business opportunities and new jobs will take place. Relationships will be happy and prosperous.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Knight of Cups – Today you will be stable in your work and personal life. Move forward in life with confidence and love. Have faith in your inner abilities. Anything you do you will get victory.
Angel Message – Move forward.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 7 of Swords – Don’t share your ideas with anyone; they may double-cross you. People will show their true colors and manipulate you. Avoid fights and gossip. Trust your inner feelings. Avoid negative people. Financially you need to take care of your spending.
Angel Message – Avoid gossip.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot card – Magician – Today you will be in a good mood. Success is on the cards. New people will show up. Invest in your dreams. The past investment will bring good news. Pending issues will resolve.
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the coming week (25th September – 1st October).