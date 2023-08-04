Horoscope Today, August 4: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – Ace of Cups – Take care of your emotions. Listen to your elders. Don’t take any decisions emotionally. Stay calm. Don’t take any loan or give it to anyone.
Angel Message – Connect yourself with nature.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Knight of Cups – Today you are very active use your energy wisely. An invitation is on the cards. Learn to say no. Don’t take decisions in a hurry. Don’t buy anything new especially a car.
Angel Message – Meditation will bring peace.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – The Magician – Today tap into your inner qualities to enjoy the outcome of a situation. Listen to yourself. Be careful what you wish today, as everything will manifest. New opportunities will show up.
Angel Message – Trust yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Let your past go and also emotions of anger and fear. Move forward in life. Don’t regret anything, every thing that happened to you in the past or will happen in the future is a part of this life.
Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Stop or control the habit of over thinking. Don’t be hyper today. Don’t take any decisions emotionally. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Let others do their job don’t try to overdo things.
Angel Message – Meditate and this phase will pass.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 6 of Pentacles – Donate something to someone. Investments will give you a good return. Someone may give you a gift or you will be rewarded soon. Don’t take any loans today. Plan your week ahead.
Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – 6 of Wands – Today is your day. Travel is on the cards. New beginnings are on the cards. Victory and success are your friends today. Plan your dreams and make them happen.
Angel Message – Enjoy every moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow and Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Death – Something will come to an end today something related to your life. Control your temper. Say sorry and it will heal everything. Resolve everything which is happened in the past.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – King of Swords – You are a very efficient person, use it wisely. Control your temper today. Be kind to everyone. Don’t take any decisions in a hurry. Manage your finance.
Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number - 3
Tarot Card – King of Pentacles – Today is a great day for a business deal. Financially you will be stable. Plan your travels. Buy new things. More opportunities will come. Clean your space.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Strength – Today with your love, strength and willpower you can manage anything in life. Great day for investments. Stay calm and if required control your temper.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Lovers – Best card of the day. It's a great day today; enjoy every moment. Spread love. A new relationship is on the cards.
Angel Message – Enjoy every moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
