Horoscope Today, July 11: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 2 of Pentacles – Today things will be a little unstable. Whatever decision you will take today, be careful as things will be a little unclear. People from the past will come in the present situation and try to manipulate you. Not a good time to start anything new but you can plan for that. Financial matters need serious planning. Relationships need clear communication to have peace within them.
Angel Message – Accept the changes and move forward.
Lucky Color – White and Yellow
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon – Today be careful whatever you say or don’t believe in one-sided stories. Different situations will arise where you need to take sides; be careful before passing any comment or decisions. Great time to cleanse your negativity. Great time to resolve your past. Office politics may occur but try to be calm. Don’t buy anything new not even a pen. Health needs some care. Relationships always need time to build so give that sufficient time.
Angel Message – Ask for help from others.
Lucky Color – White and Blue
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 6 of Wands – Today is a great day for you, anything you will do you will get success. Great day to buy anything new today. Past decisions will bring stability in life. Travel is on the cards. Plan to do something abroad if it's on the list. Success in every sector of life. People will praise and you will be the centre of attraction. Good news. Relationships will be stable.
Angel Message – Time to take action and move forward.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Wands – Today is all about taking decisions and any decision you take will be in your favor. Moving towards positive directions. You can expect good news in all sectors. Investments will give good returns. Works will require speed. Great time to take a holiday. Everything you lost will come back in double. Love and prosperity in relationships.
Angel Message – Choose a new direction.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – You will be walking away from a certain situation in life which is not the solution, trust me, so face it and solve it. Leaving a life of drama and trauma and choosing positivity in life. Distance yourself from negativity. You need a lot of emotional courage to face certain people and situations. Time to travel to a new destination. Relationships need some understanding.
Angel Message – Time to take care of your health.
Lucky Color –Yellow
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Page of Swords – Today you will be in a very good mood and your decision-making skill will enhance. Use your maturity to take decisions in life. Have fun but in a balanced manner. Don’t lose your temper. Be receptive to changes. Relationships will have a new aura and energy. Enjoy the moment.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 10 of swords – Today different things and situation will hurt you so be calm. People will try to manipulate you. Don’t trust anyone. Be careful in relationships. Not a perfect time for marriages. Don’t invest anywhere. Stay calm. Time for you to clean your emotional space. Don’t argue or doubt each other in relationships.
Angel Message – Time for you to invest in yourself.
Lucky Color – White and Yellow
Lucky Numbers – 2 and 8
Tarot Card – The Magician – Today practice some spirituality. You are really exhausheted and its time for you to spend some time with yourself. Tap your inner abilities and knowledge. Trust your intuition. Be careful with your thoughts you can manifest anything. Great day for you. If you are planning to buy something new go for it. Wear your favourite colour.
Angel Message – Abundance from all directions.
Lucky Color – Red and Yellow
Lucky Numbers – 3,6 and 9
Tarot Card – The Fool – Today sit down and relax. Everything will be taken care of by the universe. New things and opportunities will show up. You will meet new people and make new friends. Move forward in life with no worries. Balance your emotions. Great time to start something new but remember to trust your own instincts and then take your decisions. Relationships will be moving to a new level.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Today see or notice your surroundings and why you are not able to focus on a particular thing. Not a great time to take on new projects in work but you can plan today but don’t start. In a job focus on your work and let others speak. People will try to manipulate you but stay calm. Time for self-reflection and concentration. Mediation is the answer to all your questions. Divine or any supreme energy you believe will help you only if you ask, so ask for help. Positive emotional experiences.
Angel Message – Spend some time with yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow and Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Death – Today relax, bad phase of your life has come to and end. Things will take a new turn and everything will be in your favor. Plan your life, especially your work life. Great time to apply for new jobs. Some negativity will go out of your life. Let go of your past. Change is sometimes difficult but the best way is to accept and move on.
Angel Message – Next few months just be calm and grounded.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Numbers – 3,5 and 9.
Tarot Card - The Star – Toady make a wish. All your past investment especially in your professional life will come true. Businesses will grow and new things will show up. New people will bring happiness to your life. Joyful day. Balance life and enjoy each and every moment. Get some rest and have fun. Health will be fine. Relationships will be at ease.
Angel Message – Something better is on its way.
Lucky Color – Blue and White
Lucky Numbers – 1 and 10
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the coming week.