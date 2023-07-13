Horoscope Today, July 13: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
ARIES (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card – Knight Of Cups – Today is all about trusting your inner abilities and moving forward. You will face many obstacles but remember your willpower is the key. Past decisions will bring glory to you. People who are planning to move out from their base for job or study can look forward for different options. Today is a great day to buy vehicles. Emotional stability in relationship.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – Three Of Pentacles – Well my love listening to or taking different opinions will not help you. First decide what you wanted to do, and what are your own planning or expectations from yourself. Take responsibility for your own actions. Plan your finance properly. Let go of your past. Relationships need time and commitment. Be the master of any skills that you are good at, trust me success will follow you.
Angel Message – Re analyze your action
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card – Two Of Cups – Today is all about celebration. Celebrate your success or any moment with your friends, family and anyone you love so what if its Thursdays just enjoy the moment. Teamwork will help you to complete your work and make it successful. Today partnership business will bring glory. People who are looking for a partner may find them and people who are already in a relationship will feel connected towards each other. Financial success.
Angel Message – Spread Love
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 2
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card – 6 Of Swords – Today let go of whatever holding you back be it from the past or present circumstances. Gaze ahead to your future and plan it well. You might feel a little lethargic today. Travel is on the cards. Move forward as you cannot go back all you need is to move forward and learn your lessons. Relationships are calmer after a difficult period hold on to each other. Professional life is moving into a calmer phase and relax and do your work with full dedication.
Angel Message – Accept and release.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 7
LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Tarot Card – 9 of Pentacles – Well today is great and lucky day for you so enjoy most of it. Wish anything and it will manifest. Work life will bring new milestones which will bring success. New opportunities will show up. Energy is very positive so move forward for good reason. Avoid fighting with partners. Financial planning for future returns. Marriage is on the cards.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Tarot Card- 5 Of Swords – Today maintain a low key and balance your emotions. You might go through mood swings both male and female so calm yourself. Avoid overthinking. Don’t trust anyone blindly. People or situation might create confusion so better avoid them. Stay calm in work place. Avoid fights and arguments. Don’t say anything to your mother remember she loves you and cares for you so listen to her. Financial instability its ok its just a day
Angel Message – Need rest
Lucky Color –Green
Lucky Number – 8
LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Tarot Card – The MOON – OOPS today is a day where you just need to absorb everything. Avoid fights. Stay away from manipulative people or don’t manipulate anyone. Fights may occur best way to deal them positively. Emotional turbulence but stay calm or listen to some good music. Today don’t get into a new relationship. People who are in a relationship need to stay calm and don’t play the blame game. But the best part is that past decisions will bring good news.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 9
SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Tarot Card – Queen of wands – Be courageous today. TAKE BOLD DECISIONS. People will say things don’t listen to them trust your inner abilities and move on. New things, people or work will show up. Focus on results. Someone may break your heart. Express yourself nicely so that there will be no issues. Don’t give any loans or money today. Today will face a little bit of tough time. Organize your life. Donate your old stuff but in good conditions. Relationships required more trust and support.
Angel Message – Live in the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Tarot Card- Queen of Cups – Be kind and compassionate today. Let go of things. People you love may hurt you or think differently which might hurt you its ok we all are different and our perceptions towards things. Be a nurturer in spite of your gender. Your family need your attention and time. Take care of your parents. Relationships need love and care.
Angel Message – Be grounded
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number - 1
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Tarot Card- Four of Wands – Today celebrate your success. Great day to invest or buy a new house or car. Old disputes will be resolved. New people or relationships be part of your life. Work will progress according to your planning. Great day to propose someone for relationship or marriage. Start planning for new work or you can apply in new job or venture.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color –White
Lucky Number – 1
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Tarot Card – The Star – Hey this is the best card of the day. You will get whatever you like. People who are waiting for permissions, proposal or new job will get it. Property dispute will resolve. Court cases will be in your favor. Promotions are on the card. Enjoy your favourite food. Emotionally will be balanced.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 9
PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)
Tarot Card – Queen of swords – Today be clear with your thoughts. Don’t let others manipulate you. Your anger will not help so stay calm and try to understand the situation. Forget the past or be indifferent and move on. Trust yourself Don’t worry about future. Great time to establish yourself. Avoid fights in relationship. Don’t give money tone without proper papers.
Angel Message – Work on yourself
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 6
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.