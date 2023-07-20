Horoscope Today, July 20: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The World – Today is a great day for you. All your hard work will pay you back. Financially very satisfying day. Good news is on its way. Also, donate something to someone. Take financial decisions or plan your finance. Great day to plan to study abroad.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Hermit – Take some time off or take rest as the last few days were very hectic for you. Time for you to give some time to your loved one and spend some time alone. Time for you to reconsider your decision. Don’t take any decision emotionally or in a hurry. Manage your finance. Avoid buying anything new today. Be gentle to yourself.
Angel Message – Reconnect to yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – Judgment – Today you will be awakened from inside. Be kind to everyone. Feed animals. Time for some new possibilities. Forgive yourself and others. Today let go of destructive emotions like guilt, fear and blame. Remember your ancestors and be grateful to them.
Angel Message – Be kind to yourself.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Don’t put restrictions on your emotion, express yourself. Remember you are blessed with many great qualities utilize them. Don't be the prisoner of your thoughts, it's a phase that will pass soon.
Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Don’t live in your past it's gone you cannot change life in your present. You are suffering through emotional turmoil but focus on the good things that you have. Trust yourself.
Angel Message – Let go of things.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 10 of Wands – Bad phase of your life is about to be over. Accept the situation and move. Very soon something new will happen to you, be ready for that. Let go of pain.
Angel Message – Connect yourself with nature.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – 5 of Pentacles – Financially today you will be facing hardship. Don’t take or give any loans today. Emotionally it will be very difficult for you to make others understand how are you feeling or going through. Avoid fights.
Angel Message – Time for some mediation.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The World – World will be at your feet today. End of pain financial and emotional cycle. Today you will get fruitful results of your effort. Your dreams will come true. Today is your day, enjoy and be greatful.
Angel Message – Live in the moment.
Lucky Color – Pink
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Page of Cups – New project is on the cards. These cards also indicate child birth and pregnancy. Beware of over-sensitivity. Listen to your intuition. Control or balance your emotions.
Angel Message – Time for some self-analysis.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number - 5
Tarot Card – Queen of Pentacles – Today you will be financially and emotionally stable. Today is a great day for your business or any new job or deal. You will be in limelight today. You will be able to manage money well.
Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Queen of Swords – Today you will be very straightforward. Avoid fights. Be honest and truthful. Control your temper. Be kind to everyone.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – 2 of Wands – Travel is on the cards. Expansion of business or promotions is on the cards. This card indicates success and prosperity. Great time to plan your future.
Angel Message – Work on yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for July 20.