Horoscope Today, July 21: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 4 of Wands – Hey I need you to shift your focus on your dreams and start working on them. Plan your finance. Time for you to choose those people who stand for you. Time for celebration.
Angel Message – New beginnings.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 4 of cups – Stop doubting yourself. Start a new project or apply for a new job. People who are in a job or working, time for you to focus more. Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money.
Angel Message – You need some healing.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon – Hey be careful today as other people will try to manipulate you. Emotionally you will be a little unstable, so don’t take any decisions. Listen to your gut feelings. Health wise you need to increase your water intake.
Angel Message – Self courage is the need of the hour.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – All you need is a little me-time to restart everything. Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family.
Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people's life.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Take advice from people whom you trust. Make some changes in daily life and make a healthy routine. Teamwork will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain.
Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings.
Lucky Color – Grey
Lucky Number 2
Tarot Card – Magician – Focus on your goals. Great day to manifest your wish. Best time to buy new things or start something new. If you are planning to apply for a new job go for it. It’s a lucky day and help you too achieve your goal.
Angel Message – Express yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The Empress – Plan your travel. Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all the directions. Health-wise couples may expect a baby and overall health-wise good for all.
Angel Message – Follow your passion.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couples avoid discussion which will lead to an argument. You may lose some money. Health-wise control your temper.
Angel Message – Make the best choice.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Hey reconsider your decisions. Foreign travel is on the cards. Someone will go out of your life so be ready for that. The money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Health-wise you may have back pain.
Angel Message – Discover your courage.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number - 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles – Can you please let go of things and move on in life? Make new friends. Invest today, a great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life.
Angel Message – Set your goals.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Avoid fights. You may face property-related issues. Need to solve long pending family issues. Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards.
Angel Message – Need more clarity in life.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Emperor – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take a decision. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Health-wise avoid injury in the leg. Old peoperty or court cases will solve.
Angel Message – Take a leap of faith.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity ,love and peace for July 21.