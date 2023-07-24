Horoscope Today, July 24: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 2 of Pentacles – Today all you need is a lot of patience to go through certain difficult and uncomfortable situations but remember these things will make you strong. You will be little restless at the end of the day but don’t panic eat and sleep well.
Angel Message – Connect with yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The Fool – Well just go with the flow. Let things happen or let people say whatever they want to but remember to do your things with dedication. Time for you to take the leap of faith. New work, new opportunity and new beginnings are on the cards.
Angel Message – Carefree and enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 2 of Wands – You will get good news today. Good time to expand your business or change your job. Travel or work abroad is on the cards. Great day to buy new things, especially electronic products.
Angel Message – Plan your future.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The Hermit – Take some rest. Don’t take any major decisions today or re-work on your decision. You may face little hard time so have patience. Reconsider your past decision always remember you can change and choose anything you like just need to know what you want or what’s your ask.
Angel Message – Release your fears.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Temperance – Good day for money, you may receive pending dues. You will be emotionally balanced today. Success is on the cards. Spend some time amidst nature. New people will come to your life.
Angel Message – Claim the power within.
Lucky Color – White and Blue
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The Magician – You will be very stable today emotionally as well as financially. Promotion is on the cards. Good time to invest. Relationships need attention and love. Work needs attention and something new specially in the work front is coming your way.
Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.
Lucky Color –Yellow and Orange
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Empress – Enjoy your day. Eat your favourite food. People will come and share their secrets with you, so, be a good listener. Enjoy each and every moment today. Today is great day for you plan your day wisely.
Angel Message – Trust your intuition.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Fool – New beginnings are on the cards. You will gain profit in business and have success in your job. Good time to invest. Trust divine timings. A trust worthy friend will help you a lot.
Angel Message – Be more generous today.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 2 of Swords – Don’t let your emotions override you. Reconsider your thoughts or decision. Avoid too many opinions. Let go past. Don’t doubt yourself.
Angel Message – Wait and be patient.
Lucky Color –Blue
Lucky Number - 1
Tarot Card – The Sun – Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. A child or your child will bring happiness to your life. Promotion is on the cards. Things will be on your side related to tender or any new work.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow and Red
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – King Of Pentacles – Good day for handling finances. Good time to take some decisions. Take control of your life. Don’t take too many suggestions. New people will show up in life.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Wheel of Fortune – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest in your future. New people will come to your life.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for July 24. You can reach me at - 6000652920.