Horoscope Today, June 16: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time

Tarot card – 4 of Wands – Today is all about fun and happiness. Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Today you can apply for a new job or start a new project.

Angel Massage – New beginnings.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

Aries

Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest and also reconsider your decisions.

Angel Massage – You need some healing.  

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

Taurus

Tarot Card – The Moon – Emotionally you will be a little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. People will manipulate you so don’t take any decision on behalf of a one-sided story.

 Angel Massage – Self courage is the need of the hour.

Lucky Color – Yellow   

Lucky Number – 3

Gemini

Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family.

Angel Massage – Spread love, light and smile in people's lives.

Lucky Color – White    

Lucky Number – 2

Cancer

Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Health wise avoid overworking.

Angel Massage – Listen to your gut feelings.

Lucky Color – Grey  

Lucky Number 2

Leo

Tarot Card – Magician – It’s a lucky day and will help you to achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be grateful to whatever you have. Health wise you may have pain in hands.

Angel Massage – Express yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

Virgo

Tarot Card – The Empress – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all directions. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all.

Angel Massage – Follow your passion.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

Libra

Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couples avoid discussion which will lead to an argument. You may lose some money. Healthwise control your temper.

Angel Massage – Make the best choice.  

Lucky Color – White  

Lucky Number – 6

Scorpio

Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Healthwise you may have back pain.

Angel Massage – Discover your courage.   

Lucky Color – White        

Lucky Number – 4

Sagittarius

Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles Invest today, a great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Healthwise take some rest.

Angel Massage – Set your goals.    

Lucky Color – Blue       

Lucky Number – 2

Capricorn

Tarot Card – Page of Wands –  Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards. Healthwise you need to check your pressure.

Angel Massage – Need more clarity in life.

Lucky Color  – White      

Lucky Number – 8

Aquarius

Tarot Card – The Emperor  You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take a decision. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Healthwise avoid injury in the leg.

Angel Massage – Take a leap of faith.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Pisces

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for June 16. You can reach me at - 6000652920.

RJ Aaliya