Horoscope Today, June 16: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 4 of Wands – Today is all about fun and happiness. Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Today you can apply for a new job or start a new project.
Angel Massage – New beginnings.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest and also reconsider your decisions.
Angel Massage – You need some healing.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon – Emotionally you will be a little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. People will manipulate you so don’t take any decision on behalf of a one-sided story.
Angel Massage – Self courage is the need of the hour.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family.
Angel Massage – Spread love, light and smile in people's lives.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Health wise avoid overworking.
Angel Massage – Listen to your gut feelings.
Lucky Color – Grey
Lucky Number 2
Tarot Card – Magician – It’s a lucky day and will help you to achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be grateful to whatever you have. Health wise you may have pain in hands.
Angel Massage – Express yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The Empress – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all directions. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all.
Angel Massage – Follow your passion.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couples avoid discussion which will lead to an argument. You may lose some money. Healthwise control your temper.
Angel Massage – Make the best choice.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Healthwise you may have back pain.
Angel Massage – Discover your courage.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles – Invest today, a great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Healthwise take some rest.
Angel Massage – Set your goals.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards. Healthwise you need to check your pressure.
Angel Massage – Need more clarity in life.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Emperor – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take a decision. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Healthwise avoid injury in the leg.
Angel Massage – Take a leap of faith.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for June 16. You can reach me at - 6000652920.