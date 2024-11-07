How Trump’s Victory Stirred International Media Landscape

Pratidin Time
“Over the next four years, Americans must be cleareyed about the threat to the nation and its laws that will come from its 47th president and be prepared to exercise their rights in defense of the country and the people, laws, institutions and values that have kept it strong”
Editorial Board, The New York Times
“With his comeback victory to reclaim the presidency, Mr. Trump has now established himself as a transformational force reshaping the United States in his own image.”
By Peter Baker in The New York Times
“Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy America.”
“We must now fathom the unfathomable: All the misogynistic things, the racist things, the crude things, the undemocratic things he’s said and done don’t negate his appeal to millions of voters. Because he will once again be our president, and he has declared that he has “an unprecedented mandate.”
By Maureen Dowd in The New York Times
“I look the way people do outside the intensive care unit, as they wait to learn whether a friend will survive. Our friend, in this case, is democracy”
By Francine Prose in The Guardian
“Donald Trump’s shock return to the White House has delighted his tens of millions of supporters in the US but stunned the rest of the country and much of the fearfully watching world.”
The Guardian
“Today is a day of despair, and it would be futile to tell those who fear and grieve for what is to come in America that they will be OK. It would also be dishonest: many of us, in truth, will not be OK.”
By Moira Donegan in The Guardian
“Oil prices rose on Thursday following a sell-off triggered by the U.S. presidential election, as risks to oil supply from a Trump presidency and a hurricane building in the Gulf Coast outweighed a stronger U.S. dollar and higher inventories.”
By Colleen Howe and Gabrielle Ng in Reuters
“Harris and her allies cast Trump as an unprecedented, fascistic threat. Trump, meanwhile, stewed in the same angry ultranationalism that powered his earlier presidential bids.”
By Ishaan Tharoor in The Washington Post
“Americans have no one to blame but themselves. Felon and President-elect Donald Trump did not conceal who he was. He did not hide his racism, misogyny, willful ignorance, cruelty or contempt for democracy. At some point, we must acknowledge that our fellow Americans voted for him because of those qualities, not despite them. How did it come to this?”
By Jennifer Rubin in The Washington Post
“As President-elect Trump prepares to start his second term in office, China is bracing for unpredictability in its ties with the United States and renewed tensions over trade, technology and Taiwan.”
By Simina Mistreanu in Associated Press
“Donald Trump’s victory over his political opponent Kamala Harris ushers in a perilous new era for the United States and the rest of the world.”
By Gabriel Rubin in Reuters
“Despite obviously belonging to America’s financial super-elite, the billionaire Trump has wooed a wide sector of the domestic working class into viewing him as a saviour from their economic plight in a plutocratic system of which he himself is an integral part.”
By Belen Fernandes in Aljazeera
“European shares ended lower on Wednesday, following a broad rally earlier in the session, hurt by a drop in utilities shares on fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could halt fresh approvals for offshore wind projects.”
By Shashwat Chauhan and Shubham Batra in Reuters