10 Iconic Architectural Marvels That Will Take Your Breath Away

Pratidin Bureau
A white marble mausoleum in Agra, India built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. One of the most beautiful buildings in the world, attracting millions of visitors each year.
A wrought iron lattice tower in Paris, France built for the 1889 World's Fair. One of the most recognizable landmarks in the world, visited by millions of people annually.
An oval amphitheater in Rome, Italy used for gladiatorial contests and public spectacles in ancient Rome. An iconic symbol of ancient Rome, attracting millions of tourists annually.
A multi-venue performing arts center in Sydney, Australia designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon. One of the most distinctive and recognizable buildings in the world, visited by over 10 million people each year.
The tallest building in the world located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates standing at 828 meters (2,716 feet) tall. An architectural marvel and symbol of modernization, attracting millions of visitors annually.
A Roman Catholic basilica in Barcelona, Spain designed by architect Antoni Gaudí. Known for its unique architecture and design, it's one of the most popular tourist attractions in Spain.
An ancient temple in Athens, Greece dedicated to the goddess Athena. An important surviving example of ancient Greek architecture, visited by millions of tourists annually.
One of the largest churches in the world and the center of Catholicism located in Vatican City. Renowned for its stunning architecture and art, visited by millions of pilgrims and tourists each year.
An ancient Incan city built in the 15th century located in Peru. A remarkable example of ancient architecture and engineering, visited by millions of tourists annually.
An ancient city carved out of sandstone cliffs located in Jordan. One of the most impressive examples of rock-cut architecture in the world, and a popular tourist attraction.