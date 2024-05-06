Imran Khan moved out of Plush Pali hill Bungalow, sold Ferrari to 'Fix Himself'

Pratidin Bureau

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fame actor Imran Khan is preparing for a long-awaited comeback.

In a recent interview, Imran Khan shared that after he became a father, he started looking at his life and his career from a different perspective.

He realised that he had to be his best version for his daughter Imara, but being an actor was almost a hindrance in that direction.

He opened up about his low phase in 2016 and told Vogue India that he wanted to 'fix' himself and be a better version of himself.

The actor made many changes in his life. the actor moved out of his plush Pali Hill bungalow to currently living in an apartment in Bandra.

The actor also sold his Ferrari for his simple life.

He shared that he started living a simple, sustainable life so much so that he still proudly wears his 10-years-old suit, which he repeated for his niece Ira Khan's wedding.

